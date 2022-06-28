Posted: Jun 28, 2022 10:52 AMUpdated: Jun 28, 2022 10:52 AM

Ty Loftis

The Pawhuska Public Library will be hosting its final summer reading program on Wednesday afternoon at 12:45 p.m. The summer’s festivities will conclude with a carnival on the library lawn.

This will be a chance to get the reading challenge papers turned in and get some books in the process. If forced to do so due to weather problems, the event will be moved indoors.