Posted: Jun 27, 2022 1:43 PMUpdated: Jun 27, 2022 1:43 PM

Victoria Edwards

At the regular meeting of the Washington County Commissioners Meeting this week, Eric Ashlock, Deputy Director of Washington County Emergency Management, shared some good news about an increase of funds for the Safe Room Project that has been in place for the past two months.

Ashlock stated that those who installed their safe rooms in May will receive an additional check for the new funding. Starting with June installs, the homeowner should receive the full amount in one rebate check mailed after the installation is verified by his department.