Posted: Jun 27, 2022 1:24 PMUpdated: Jun 27, 2022 1:24 PM

Ty Loftis

The City of Hominy recently reached out to the Osage County Sheriff’s Office regarding the possibility of providing dispatch services for them. They were reaching out to the Sheriff’s Office in an effort to save the City some money. Hominy City Manager Jimmy Ratliff talks about how these savings can assist the town.

One thing District One Commissioner Randall Jones was concerned about is the high volume of calls the department could get as a result of the agreement. Communications Specialist for the Sheriff’s Office, Tiffany Bradley explains the arrangement they have in place, though.

The City of Hominy will pay the county $50,000 for these services throughout the next year and that service will start on Friday.