Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

News

Washington County

Posted: Jun 27, 2022 10:11 AMUpdated: Jun 27, 2022 10:13 AM

Washington County: Election Day Reminders and Tips

Share on RSS

 

Garrett Giles

Voters will head to the polls on Tuesday, June 28, for the Primary Election. The polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Washington County Election Board Secretary Yvonne House recommends voters with questions about their eligibility or polling place call before Election Day.

“We provide a number of additional services to voters on Election Day, so it can get very busy. If you have any questions, we strongly suggest you call or come by the week before Election Day if possible. If you find that you do have a question on Election Day, however, don’t hesitate to call.”

House says the State Election Board’s OK Voter Portal is the easiest way for voters to verify their registration or locate their polling place. The OK Voter Portal can be found at oklahoma.gov/elections/ovp.

The Washington County Election Board reminds voters to bring a current federal or Oklahoma state-issued photo ID, or federally-recognized tribal ID to their polling place. An official Voter Identification Card can also be used as proof of identity.

The following is a list of the precinct polling places:

-----------

PRECINCT     PLACE                                                            LOCATION

11                    Redeemer Lutheran Church               3700 SE Woodland Rd.

12                    Arvest Bank, Eastside Branch                        4225 SE Adams Rd.

13                    Highland Park Baptist Church                       300 SE Washington Blvd.

15                    Truth Tabernacle Church                   4100 Nebraska St.

22                    HeartMatters                                      3401 SE Price Rd.

23                    First Church of the Nazarene             3650 SE Adams Blvd.

27                    Greater First Baptist Church              216 W. 10th St.

28                    Spirit Church                                      2121 S. Madison Blvd.

29                    HeartMatters                                      3401 SE Price Rd.

31                    St. Luke’s Episcopal Church              210 SE 9th ST.

32                    Girl Scouts Activity Center               511 E. 11th St.

33                    Revival Time Outreach Center                      101 SW Virginia Ave.

46                    Oak Park Methodist Church               601 NW Brentwood Ave.

48                    East Bartlesville Christian Church    3221 E Tuxedo Blvd. Annex

51                    East Cross United Methodist Church 820 SE Madison Blvd.

54                    Eastern Heights Baptist Church                     1331 SE Swan Dr.

55                    Disciples Christian Church                5800 Douglas Lane

71                    New Life Wesleyan                            445 S. Caney, Copan

72                    North Point Assembly of God                        1515 N. Osage, Dewey

73                    First Church of God                           222 S. Osage, Dewey

74                    Word of Truth Fellowship                 16097 NE Bison Rd.

75                    Bartlesville Southern Baptist Church            5111 Nowata Rd.

76                    Oglesby Assembly of God                 401471 W 2700 Rd.

77                    Ramona First Baptist Church             499 4th St., Ramona

78                    Vera 1st Southern Baptist Church      310 W. Ramona Ave., Vera

79                    Caney Valley Senior Center               329 N. Ochelata St., Ochelata

80                    Tri County Baptist Church                 397930 W 4100 Rd.

----------

For questions, contact the Washington County Election Board at 918-337-2850 or washingtoncounty@elections.ok.gov. The County Election Board is located at 401 S. Johnstone Ave., Suite 4, in the City Hall Building. Regular hours are 9:00a.m. to 4:00p.m., Monday through Friday.


« Back to News