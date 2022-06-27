Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

City of Bartlesville

Posted: Jun 27, 2022 9:42 AMUpdated: Jun 27, 2022 9:42 AM

City Matters 6-27-22

Tom Davis
 
Appearing on City Matters on KWON on Monday, Bartlesville Fire Chief David Topping introduced the new Fire Marshall, Brady Watson.
 
Watson and Topping gave listeners a review of safety tips regarding fireworks usage and also reminding all that the sales and use of most fireworks are banned in Bartlesville, Smoke bombs, poppers and sparklers are okay.
 
General safety tips for those outside the city limits include:
 
Read the directions
Always have and adult present
Only buy from a reliable firewoks seller
Hold your nigh fireworks outdoors
Be sure to have water handy
Never make your own fireworks
Light only one at a time
Never give fireworks to small children
Store fireworks in a cool, dry place 
Dispose for fireworks properly
Never throw fireworks at another person
Never carry fireworks in your pocket
Never shoot fireworks fro a metal or glass container
 
City Engineer Michah Seimers then announced a long list of projects in the city. The Sooner Pool is open even as improvements are being made, a pair of bridges will be improved-- including the Sunset Bridge and the Tuxedo Bridge and lighting provements will take place at Robinwood Park and at the skate park.
 
 

 

