Posted: Jun 27, 2022 9:42 AMUpdated: Jun 27, 2022 9:42 AM

Tom Davis

Appearing on City Matters on KWON on Monday, Bartlesville Fire Chief David Topping introduced the new Fire Marshall, Brady Watson.

Watson and Topping gave listeners a review of safety tips regarding fireworks usage and also reminding all that the sales and use of most fireworks are banned in Bartlesville, Smoke bombs, poppers and sparklers are okay.

General safety tips for those outside the city limits include:

⦁ Read the directions

⦁ Always have and adult present

⦁ Only buy from a reliable firewoks seller

⦁ Hold your nigh fireworks outdoors

⦁ Be sure to have water handy

⦁ Never make your own fireworks

⦁ Light only one at a time

⦁ Never give fireworks to small children

⦁ Store fireworks in a cool, dry place

⦁ Dispose for fireworks properly

⦁ Never throw fireworks at another person

⦁ Never carry fireworks in your pocket

⦁ Never shoot fireworks fro a metal or glass container