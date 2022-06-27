Posted: Jun 27, 2022 5:58 AMUpdated: Jun 27, 2022 5:58 AM

Tom Davis

At the final PBR (Professional Bull Riders) Team Series Preseason event of the year in Tryon, North Carolina, the Oklahoma Freedom finished fifth.

After upsetting the Carolina Cowboys on Friday night with a shutout, 173-0 victory, the Oklahoma Freedom were unable to continue the momentum in front of Saturday night’s sold-out crowd, beaten by the Arizona Ridge Riders 255.5-86.

In the bonus round, the Oklahoma Freedom elected to have Trevor Kastner (Ardmore, Oklahoma) take on Yellowknife (Blake Sharp). The Okie, however, was brought down prior to the 8-second whistle, hitting the ground in 3.41 seconds to position him fifth amongst the eight competing riders.

In the overall preseason standings, the Oklahoma Freedom finished fourth, going 2-2 in game play, amassing 606.75 aggregate and 10 Bonus Round points.

The regular season for the 2022 PBR Team Series will begin July 25-26 in Cheyenne, Wyoming, held during the iconic Cheyenne Frontier Days. Action will begin nightly at 6:45 p.m. MT. CBS Sports Network will carry the action LIVE at 10 p.m. ET.

On July 25, the Oklahoma Freedom will face the Kansas City Outlaws in the team’s first-ever regular season game.