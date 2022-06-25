Posted: Jun 25, 2022 8:20 PMUpdated: Jun 25, 2022 9:50 PM

Garrett Giles

At 10:45 p.m. on Saturday, the Bartlesville Police Department said the missing juvenile had returned home. Attempts to locate the child have been cancelled.

Local law enforcement searches for a missing teen in Bartlesville.

According to information provided by the Bartlesville Police Department (BPD), 13-year-old Aaron Ethen Shattuck went missing around 4:00 p.m. on Friday. A runaway report was made on Saturday.

Shattuck is listed at 5' 7" and weighs 120 to 140 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Shattuck was last seen wearing a red/yellow/orange long sleeve flannel shirt, blue jeans and black Nike shoes.

If you see Shattuck or know of his whereabouts, call the BPD's non-emergency line at 918.338.4001.