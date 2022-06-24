Posted: Jun 24, 2022 2:11 PMUpdated: Jun 24, 2022 2:35 PM

Ty Loftis

U.S. Senators representing the State of Oklahoma, James Lankford and Jim Inhofe recently release statements on Roe V. Wade being overturned. Lankford had this to say on the ruling:

“Today is a historic day for our nation and for life. After praying, speaking and challenging our nation for years to see the value of every child, I am overwhelmed with joy for our nation and for the lives of unborn children who will have a chance to grow up because of the Supreme Court’s action.”

Inhofe added the following statement:

“For almost 50 years, our nation has wrongly operated under the tragic belief that there is a, constitutional “right” to end the lives of those who can’t speak for themselves. The Court has now rightfully declared that Roe was wrong from the start and we can begin to chart a new course on the journey to protect life.”