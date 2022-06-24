Posted: Jun 24, 2022 1:58 PMUpdated: Jun 24, 2022 2:30 PM

Garrett Giles

Residents in Dewey are asking whether or not they can own chickens within the city limits.

City Manager Kevin Trease says he has received several phone calls every other day. Trease says you can own chickens in Dewey under certain stipulations. He says you must live in a Residential Agriculture (RA) zoned area and have a certain amount of property in order to have chickens.

Trease encourages you to reach out to City Hall before purchasing chickens. He says you can also consult zoning maps on the City of Dewey's website.

City Hall, located at 411 E. Don Tyler Avenue, is open Monday through Thursday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.