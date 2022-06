Posted: Jun 23, 2022 5:33 PMUpdated: Jun 23, 2022 6:13 PM

Garrett Giles

Voters will head to the polls across Oklahoma for the Primary Election on Tuesday, June 28.

Early voting will continue at the Washington County Election Board on Friday, June 24, from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., and Saturday, June 25, from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The Washington County Election Board, located on the fourth floor of Bartlesville City Hall at 401 S. Johnstone Avenue, has provided sample ballots. Precincts and party are listed below:

740011 - Democrat, 740011 - Republican

740012 - Democrat, 740012 - Republican

740013 - Democrat, 740013 - Republican

740015 - Democrat, 740015 - Republican

740022 - Democrat, 740022 - Republican

740023 - Democrat, 740023 - Republican

740027 - Democrat, 740027 - Republican

740028 - Democrat, 740028 - Republican

740029 - Democrat, 740029 - Republican

740031 - Democrat, 740031 - Republican

740032 - Democrat, 740032 - Republican

740033 - Democrat, 740033 - Republican

740046 - Democrat, 740046 - Republican

740048 - Democrat, 740048 - Republican

740051 - Democrat, 740051 - Republican

740054 - Democrat, 740054 - Republican

740055 - Democrat, 740055 - Republican

740071 - Democrat, 740071 - Republican

740072 - Democrat, 740072 - Republican

740073 - Democrat, 740073 - Republican

740074 - Democrat, 740074 - Republican

740075 - Democrat, 740075 - Republican

740076 - Democrat, 740076 - Republican

740077 - Democrat, 740077 – Republican

740078 - Democrat, 740078 - Republican

740079 - Democrat, 740079 - Republican

740080 - Democrat, 740080 - Republican