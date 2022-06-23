Posted: Jun 23, 2022 4:15 PMUpdated: Jun 23, 2022 4:15 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man was arrested after leading Nowata County deputies in a pursuit on Thursday afternoon near Delaware. Sheriff Jason McLain said he tried to initiate a traffic stop after noticing the occupant of the vehicle, Wolf Berry, was not wearing a seatbelt.

Berry began accelerating away from the Sheriff who followed him to the area of County Road 407 and Road 22 in Southwest Nowata County. McLain said he continued the pursuit until Berry crashed his vehicle and tried to leave the area on foot. A short time later McLain says the suspect was apprehended.

Berry had stolen items in his possession from multiple burglaries that were committed earlier this week in Delaware. Berry had a failure to appear warrant in Nowata County. He was also arrested in Washington County for possession of a sawed-off shotgun in late March. Berry is an Osage Nation citizen and will not be prosecuted in Nowata County, but he could still face federal charges.