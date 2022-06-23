Posted: Jun 23, 2022 12:37 PMUpdated: Jun 23, 2022 12:39 PM

Ty Loftis

Governor Kevin Stitt has signed an executive order in an effort to keep Oklahoma teachers and students safe. Stitt has met with law enforcement officers from across the state in order to create a six-point plan to assess school safety. This plan also provides training for law enforcement and training for teachers.

Stitt also said he wants to put different types of technology in schools, but didn’t specify what kind.