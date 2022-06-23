Posted: Jun 23, 2022 12:25 PMUpdated: Jun 23, 2022 12:25 PM

Ty Loftis

The Oklahoma State Department of Health is reporting an additional 5,800 COVID-19 cases in the latest report, which was released on Thursday. This is a continued statewide increase, which includes Osage County. Emergency Manager Jerry Roberts says there is no need to worry, but it is important to take proper precautions.

It is believed that 9,265 Oklahoman's currently have COVID-19.