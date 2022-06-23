Posted: Jun 23, 2022 10:26 AMUpdated: Jun 23, 2022 10:26 AM

Ty Loftis

A mobile wellness unit is being sent to Barnsdall next Wednesday. This is a service that the Oklahoma State Department of Health began offering in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and they will be offering services such as immunizations, COVID-19 testing, wellness checks and more.

They will be set up from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and located next to the Post Office. Insurance will be accepted, but isn’t required. For further questions, you can call the Osage County Health Department at 918-287-3740.