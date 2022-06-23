Posted: Jun 23, 2022 10:24 AMUpdated: Jun 23, 2022 10:27 AM

Garrett Giles

Youngsters in Ramona interact with law enforcement officers over a meal.

The Caney Valley Summer SLAM – Breakfast with Badges program saw members of the Bartlesville and Ramona Police Departments as well as deputies with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office interact with students on Wednesday morning. The activities took place at the Caney Valley Elementary School site in Ochelata.

The Ochelata Fire Department made a visit to the event, too. All had a grand time chatting and telling stories.

Photo courtesy: Washington County Sheriff's Office