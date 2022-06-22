Posted: Jun 22, 2022 2:35 PMUpdated: Jun 22, 2022 2:35 PM

Garrett Giles

Crime Stoppers of Bartlesville lists Jeremy Alexander as wanted in its latest Wanted Wednesday post on social media.

Alexander is wanted on a charge of carrying either a weapon, drugs, or alcohol into jail.

You can submit anonymous tips by calling the Crime Stoppers hotline at 918.336.CLUE. You can also submit tips at p3tips.com.

Tips that lead to an arrest may be subject to a monetary reward.

More information on Crime Stoppers of Bartlesville and Wanted Wednesday can be found here.