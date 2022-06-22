Posted: Jun 22, 2022 2:03 PMUpdated: Jun 22, 2022 2:18 PM

Garrett Giles / Victoria Edwards

A West Coast non-profit pays respect to the family of fallen Washington County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) Corporal Kyle Davis.

Jagrut Shah, Founder of Beyond the Call of Duty – Ride to Remember, says it was a privilege to stop by the WCSO on a hot Wednesday afternoon to remember the service and sacrifice of Davis. Shah says they loved interacting with Davis' family and local law enforcement. He says their goal is to ensure that those who have fallen in the line of duty are never forgotten.

Shah says the pain of losing brave men such as Cpl. Davis is nation wide. He says they continually see the love for those who have given their lives when they visit communities like Washington County.

Shortly after Shah arrived with the End of Watch convoy, he gave Davis' family a St. Michael coin and prayed with them.

The group's stop in Bartlesville on Wednesday marked day 22 of their 80 day journey to visit 268 departments across the nation. They will be traveling over 23,000 miles to honor the families of 608 fallen officers in 2021.

Amy Moden's husband, a Colorado State Trooper, was killed in the line of duty in 2019. Moden says she is a survivor and she met Beyond the Call of Duty when they did their first nationwide ride. She says she has traveled the country with them the past two summers.

Pictured right: Volunteer Amy Moden hugs the wife of Washington County Sheriff's Office Corporal Kyle Davis.

Moden had a chance to speak with Davis' children during the ceremony. She says it was emotional, but it is important to get on their level to let them know that they are praying for them.

The non-profit arrived pulling a trailer covered with photos of those that lost their lives in law enforcement last year. Russ, one of the drivers, said nothing is as heartwarming as watching the children touching the photos on the trailer and asking about the sacrifices these men and women have made.

Davis' family had the opportunity to take pictures next to their loved one's photo on the trailer after his wife placed a blue rose next to the image.

To learn more about Beyond the Call of Duty – Ride to Remember, click here.