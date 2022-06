Posted: Jun 22, 2022 9:54 AMUpdated: Jun 22, 2022 9:55 AM

Victoria Edwards

The Bartlesville Regional United Way 2022 Annual Campaign begins in July with a Pacesetter Luncheon at the Bartlesville Community Center.

The catered lunch will begin at 11:30 am on Thursday, July 14.

Tickets for the lunch are $20. To purchase tickets for the United In Giving Pacesetter Lunch, visit their Bartlesvilleuw.org.