Posted: Jun 21, 2022 2:16 PMUpdated: Jun 21, 2022 2:23 PM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County SPCA (WCSPCA) is in dire need of adoptive homes for dogs in their care.

WCSPCA CEO Tonya Pete says they are in danger of needing to euthanize their sheltered canines to free up space. Pete says they have not had to euthanize for space in over 11 years, and they absolutely do not want to start now. She says the places they usually transport animals too are full.

The shelter has doubled the number of dogs that they had at this time last year and show no signs of slowing down. Through July 2, WCSPCA is discounting adoptions to $20 to help clear up space.

Pete says they need the community's help. She says they count on you for funding, adoptive homes, and above all else, to spay and neuter animals and care for them responsibly to break the cycle of animal homelessness.

Currently, the WCSPCA maxes out at 250 animals, and they have 284 in their care at present, with some litters of puppies and kittens in foster homes. They only had 164 animals in shelter care last year.

Pete says the shelter's staff and volunteers have worked hard to get the designation of no-kill shelter, thanks in part to a program that allowed them to transport excess dogs to shelters in other states. She says the transport program has halted as shelters in other states are full as well.

The WCSPCA takes in every stray dog or cat, whether they have space or not. Pete says they serve a vital role in the community, as all animals picked up by Animal Control officers within Bartlesville are taken there. She says the SPCA cannot provide this critical service without help.

If you wish to help, you can reach the WCSPCA by calling 918.336.1577. WCSPCA is in need of supplies as well.

The WCSPCA, located along Highway 123 between Bartlesville and Dewey, is open 8:00 a.m. to noon on Monday, 1:00 to 6:00 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday.

To learn more about the shelter, visit their website here.