Posted: Jun 21, 2022 10:31 AMUpdated: Jun 21, 2022 10:31 AM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Regional Chamber of Commerce holds a ribbon cutting ceremony for Project Tribute Foundation.

Project Tribute is a 501c3 nonprofit organization in Bartlesville with a mission to aid in the lifesaving capabilities of first responders across the country. So far they have been able to provide $30,000 in supplies to first responders across several states.

If you wish to learn more about the non-profit, you can visit their website. 100-percent of donations go towards first responders through the purchase of supplies, equipment, training, and other resources that meet a lifesaving criteria.

Project Tribute Foundation is located at 4200 SE Adams Road, Suite B. They are open from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturdays.

Photo courtesy: Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce