Posted: Jun 20, 2022 6:50 PMUpdated: Jun 20, 2022 7:43 PM

Garrett Giles

The Dewey City Council moves to lease property at 530 S. Osage Avenue.

Out of executive session on Monday night, the Council unanimously decided to lease the space to Quality Collision, a business currently located at 441 N. Cholwell Avenue in Bartlesville. City Manager Kevin Trease says he will now draft a lease agreement with City Attorney Cana Mize.

This was the second time the Council considered leasing the property at that location in recent weeks. The property is located southeast of Guns of Glory and can be found in the far southern reaches of Dewey (pictured).

Trease says the lease agreement that will be drafted may be brought before the Council in a future meeting. He says Quality Collision is looking to offer its services in both Bartlesville and Dewey.

Also in the meeting, Trease provided April's sales tax report. Trease says the City of Dewey received $91,888.22 in sales tax. He says they collected $19,649.34 in use tax.

The sales tax report that was presented saw a near quarter percent change over the same month last year. Trease says they were a little over 9.5-percent in collections compared to the previous year's total around this time. He says they were close to hitting the 10-percent mark.

The Dewey City Council will not reconvene until the day after the Fourth of July. The meeting will take place at 7:00 p.m. at City Hall, located at 411 E. Don Tyler Avenue, on Tuesday, July 5.