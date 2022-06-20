Posted: Jun 20, 2022 3:24 PMUpdated: Jun 20, 2022 3:25 PM

Ty Loftis

Osage Nation's Harvest Land will host a farmer's market on Wednesday morning at which time all types of vegetables, canned goods and other plants will be available for purchase.

Harvest Land is located at 102 Midland Street in Pawhuska and all food is made fresh and local. The market opens at 7 a.m. and all Osage Nation employees can use 45 minutes of wellness leave if interested in attending.