Posted: Jun 20, 2022 2:39 PMUpdated: Jun 20, 2022 3:25 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville father and son have both been charged with first degree murder. Charles and Jason Johnson were arrested on a warrant for allegedly contributing to the drug overdose death of Terry Toth. The pair had charges presented against them in Washington County court on Friday.

According to an affidavit, the death occurred at Murphy’s Gas Station on Green Country Road in Bartlesville on October 29, 2021. A single laced fentanyl pill was found in the bathroom near the victim. Officers believed the victim purchased pills from the co-defendants.

During forensic interviews both suspects said they interacted with Toth prior to his death but denied that they supplied him any pills that day. Both men claimed to have sold the victim pills on numerous occasions previously. The co-defendants changed their story many times during questioning.

It is believed that Toth bought pills from the Johnson’s at the Extended Stay Hotel on Washington Boulevard at this time prior to heading to the gas station.

Bond for each co-defendant was set at $500,000. Both men were arrested in March after allegedly selling fentanyl pills to undercover Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics agents.