Posted: Jun 17, 2022 8:46 AMUpdated: Jun 17, 2022 8:46 AM

Max Gross

Oklahoma Wesleyan University is looking for your help to support its student body. OKWU President Jim Dunn says the school is about $50,000 shy in its annual fund as the end of the fiscal year approaches. Dunn says the school could always use backing from the community.

Dunn says that any and all gifts to the university are appreciated and put to good use. 100% of the student body uses scholarship funds that come from donations. The university already raised over $150k during its annual Give Day at the end of March. To support the school you can give in any amount at OKWU.edu/give.