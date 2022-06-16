Posted: Jun 16, 2022 3:54 PMUpdated: Jun 16, 2022 3:54 PM

Tom Davis

Everyone is invited to JUNETEENTH: A Celebration with food, inflatables, music, yard games, and vendors!

This special free event is sponsored by the Black Employee Networks of both ConocoPhillips and Phillips 66 Saturday, June 18, 2022 11:00 am – 2:30 pm at Westside Community Center 501 S. Bucy Ave., Bartlesville.

There will be food vendors, music, inflatables for children, face painting and more!

Guest speaker: Morris McCorvey There will be a special dedication to honor the life of the late Venson Cumby. In addition, cherished WCC employee Bo Washington will be presented with a lifetime achievement award.

What is Juneteenth? Juneteenth (short for “June Nineteenth”) celebrates the effective end date of slavery in America, June 19, 1865, when federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas to take control of the state and ensure that all enslaved people be freed. Their arrival came a full two and a half years after the signing of The Emancipation Proclamation on Jan. 1, 1863. Juneteenth is considered the longest-running African American holiday, and on June 17, 2021, it officially became a federal holiday.