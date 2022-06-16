Posted: Jun 16, 2022 3:09 PMUpdated: Jun 16, 2022 3:09 PM

Max Gross

A Caney man is facing kidnapping charges for an alleged incident that occurred in Washington County earlier this week. Brent Howland was arrested on warrant and was arraigned at the Washington County Courthouse on Thursday afternoon.

According to an affidavit, A 911 called was received about a female victim mouthing ‘help me’ while in a car at a gas station in Copan. The vehicle then left and began traveling westbound on State Highway 10. The vehicle was located at Osage Plains Park near Copan. A deputy made contact with both Howland and the victim.

The victim was visibly upset. She claimed that Howland took her phone and told her employer she would not be at work on Wednesday morning. The two started the morning in Caney before driving to Washington County. The victim said Howland would not let her out of the vehicle.

While the deputy was talking with the victim Howland escaped and ran into the woods. He would later be arrested on a warrant. Bond for Howland was set at $30,000 with a condition of no contact with the alleged victim.