Posted: Jun 16, 2022 2:28 PMUpdated: Jun 16, 2022 2:28 PM

Ty Loftis

Bill Doenges Memorial Stadium will play host to the Heroes on the Field Softball Tournament this Saturday, as local police officers and firemen will play a game of softball with a mixture of youth on the field.

The Washington County Community Council is hoping to find positive mentors for local youth and young adults. Additionally, they hope to create a long-lasting relationship between the community and local law enforcement agencies.

Admission is $5 for adults and kids get in free. Before the first game starts at noon, there will be cornhole, music, inflatables and other activities to partake in. You are encouraged to show your support by wearing red or blue.

After the game, Youth and Family Services of Washington County will have a home run derby to raise money for their organization.