Tom Davis

President Biden on Thursday signed HR 1298 into law, officially renaming the U.S. Post Office located at 1233 North Cedar St. in Owasso, Okla., the “Technical Sergeant Marshal Roberts Post Office Building.” T.Sgt. Roberts was killed in a rocket attack on Camp Taji in Iraq while deployed with the Oklahoma Air National Guard in March 2020.

Representative Kevin Hern (OK-01) introduced the legislation to the House with Representatives Frank Lucas (OK-03), Tom Cole (OK-04), Markwayne Mullin (OK-02), and Stephanie Bice (OK-05) as original cosponsors. HR 1298 passed the House by voice vote on February 1, 2022. Senator James Lankford led the bill in the Senate, where it passed by Unanimous Consent on May 25, 2022.

“I’m glad to see this bill signed into law,” said Hern. “Sergeant Roberts’ legacy lives on – not only in Owasso, but around our state and nation. Naming the Owasso Post Office after Sgt. Roberts is a small, but important, gesture of our gratitude for his service and sacrifice.”