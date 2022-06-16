Posted: Jun 16, 2022 10:20 AMUpdated: Jun 16, 2022 10:20 AM

Ty Loftis

A grant from the Oklahoma Highway Safety Office allowed Osage County Deputies to work highway safety shifts yesterday along State Highway 20 west at which time they made several speeding related traffic stops.

One driver was stopped going 92 miles per hour and that car was impounded. The Sheriff’s Office has been alerted they have received the same grant for 2023, allowing for deputies to continue working on highway safety.