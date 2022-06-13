Posted: Jun 13, 2022 6:27 AMUpdated: Jun 13, 2022 6:29 AM

Tom Davis

The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning from 1pm to 8pm today, Monday, June 13.

Expect dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 112. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.

Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water.

To reduce risk during outdoor work the occupational safety and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments.