Posted: Jun 13, 2022 5:56 AMUpdated: Jun 13, 2022 5:56 AM

Tom Davis

The OKM Music Festival ends today, Monday, June 13, with the Festival Finale with a progressive classical concert that takes place throughout the beautiful Philbrook Museum of Art in Tulsa.

You can view the art and sip cocktails on the Terrace while listening to the Tulsa Honors Baroque Orchestra. Then enjoy an intimate concert by the Balourdet String Quartet in the Patti Johnson Wilson Hall.

Next, move to the Rotunda for canapés and wine while being serenaded by the musical talents of harpist, Lorelei Barton.

Afterwards, return to the Patti Johnson Wilson Hall for the final concert of the season by Verona Quartet. Your night will end with coffee and dessert in the Rotunda.