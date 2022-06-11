Posted: Jun 11, 2022 5:36 AMUpdated: Jun 11, 2022 5:36 AM

Evan Fahrbach

Country music superstar and KRIG 104.9 favorite Josh Turner rocked Woolaroc on Friday night.

Turner is one of the headliners for OKM 2022. Friday was the Night of Country event at Woolaroc with Madi McGuire and Hot Club of Cowtown opening the event.

There were more than a thousand on hand to see Turner, who voiced his appreciation for the crowd after an encore.

OKM’s festival will continue on through Monday, with some video available all weekend long on KWONTV.com.