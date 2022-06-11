Posted: Jun 11, 2022 3:45 AMUpdated: Jun 11, 2022 3:45 AM

Tom Davis

OKM Music Festival continues Saturday night, June 11, with an evening of jazz tonight with Grammy Award-winning vocalist Catherine Russell best known for her stunning vocal approach and interpretive works in blues and early jazz.

Vocalist Catherine Russell is a native New Yorker, born into musical royalty. Her father, the late Luis Russell, was a legendary pianist/composer/bandleader, and Louis Armstrong’s long-time musical director. Her mother, the late Carline Ray, was a pioneering vocalist/guitarist/bassist who performed with International Sweethearts of Rhythm, Mary Lou Williams, and Sy Oliver. Catherine’s professional life began early. After graduating with honors from the American Academy of Dramatic Arts, she toured and recorded with Carrie Smith, Steely Dan, David Bowie, Cyndi Lauper, Paul Simon, Jackson Browne, Michael Feinstein, Levon Helm, Toshi Reagon and Rosanne Cash, among others, appearing on over 200 albums.

The show starts at 7pm at the Bartlesville Community Center. Tickets are available at OKMMusic.org. If you cannot attend in-person, you can watch the shows on demand at KWONTV.com. Some shows require a purchase.