Posted: Jun 10, 2022 3:12 PMUpdated: Jun 10, 2022 3:12 PM

Ty Loftis

As Kiddie Park continues to celebrate its 75th season, a special event is set to take place this Saturday. A time capsule will be buried and there will also be special guest speakers, including John Kane and Bud Stapelton's family. Stapelton ran the park from its inception in 1947 until he died. The gates open at 6 p.m. and the first 400 people through get free admission and a cookie from Cup'n'Cake.

Promotions Director Bridgett Robertson says the 75-year celebration has been enjoyable for her and eveyone else who has been a part of the Kiddie Park family.