Posted: Jun 10, 2022 10:00 AMUpdated: Jun 10, 2022 10:02 AM

Ty Loftis

In the latest round of grand jury indictments that were announced on Thursday evening, three local men have been charged.

Keith Eisenberger of Bartlesville is being charged with cyberstalking and threatening to kidnap and assault a member of Congress and the Spouse of a Congress member. Eisenberger is being charged with cyberstalking U.S. Representative Kevin Hern from November 2018 to May 2022. He is further being charged with threatening to kidnap and assault Hern and his wife on May 11, 2022. Here is the original version of that story from May.

Joseph Bennett of Ramona was found to be in possession of an AJ Stevens Arms Company .410 shotgun with 65 rounds of ammunition. Bennett had been convicted of lewd molestation in 2006 and later charged with sexually abusing a minor child from 2016 through 2019 in Indian Country.

Tye Dean Lewis Ross Cody of Nowata is being charged with second-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter in Indian Country. Cody was allegedly speeding and made an illegal pass at which time he struck another vehicle head on killing a male victim. This wreck occurred in May 2020.