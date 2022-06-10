Posted: Jun 10, 2022 9:22 AMUpdated: Jun 10, 2022 9:22 AM

Evan Fahrbach

Four candidates for the open US Senate Seat in Oklahoma took the stage for a debate last night, televised by our news partners at the News On 6.

All four debated numerous topics from inflation and national security to abortion.

T.W. Shannon, Scott Pruitt, Nathan Dahm and Bartlesville-native Luke Holland were the four to take the stage.

Holland talked about his accomplishments with current Senator Jim Inhofe in battling abortion.

As we reported on Thursday, current member of the US House Markwayne Mullin reportedly declined the invitation to the debate as well as KWON's US Senate Forum in late-May.