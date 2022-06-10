Posted: Jun 10, 2022 9:10 AMUpdated: Jun 10, 2022 9:10 AM

Tom Davis

Apperaing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION on Friday, Dr. Randy Grellner, GOP candidate for US Senate, talked to us about his recent rowe with a pair of TV stations over excluding hime from a televised debate and how his campaign is going.

The U.S. Senate campaign of Dr. Randy Grellner filed and injuction against Griffin Communications LLC on multiple grounds over the decision of News9 and Newson6 to exclude his participation in a debate among some (but not all) of the candidates for the U.S. Senate being vacated by Jim Inhofe.

Grellner tells Bartlesville Radio his campaign met the criteria but was not allowed to participate in the televised debate. A judge ruled in favor of the TV stations. Grellner calls the matter an electon interigty issue.

The debate featured candidates taking shots a front runner Markwayne Mullin, who did not participate citing legilative duties in Washington DC.

Grellner is as conservative as they come supporting right to life, the 2nd and 10th ammendments and more.

Grellner wants to take aim at the economy and get Oklahoma's clean-burning natural gas back in play on the global markets and work to solve the issues regarding.

ABOUT DR. GRELLNER



I graduated from medical school in 1998 and completed my residency, as Chief Family Resident, in 2001. I began my medical practice in Cushing, where I still practice today. I also served as the vice president of the Cushing Public Schools Board from 2013 to 2019. I opened the Cushing Urgent Care facility in 2014, which continues to serve the community today, to meet the demands of the area’s oil and gas industry. As an America First, multi-issue conservative, I was recently appointed by Governor Stitt to the State Board of Health.

More an be found at his website: https://www.drgrellnerussenate.com/