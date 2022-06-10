Posted: Jun 10, 2022 9:04 AMUpdated: Jun 10, 2022 9:04 AM

Evan Fahrbach

The Oklahoma State Department of Health has reported the first probable case of monkeypox in Oklahoma.

According to the Department of Health the person lives in the central part of the state and recently traveled internationally to a country with confirmed cases.

OSDH officials advise people to maintain a heightened awareness if a suspicious rash shows up on an individual who recently traveled to a countries with confirmed cases.