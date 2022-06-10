News
Jun 10, 2022
Local Church Damaged in a Freak Accident
Tom Davis
Highland Park Baptist Church in Bartlesville is cleaning up the damage after an accident this week when a large projectile shot through a window.
It's believed someone was working on their CNG tank for their car when the valve shot off turning the tank into rocket and went hurtling into the church building.
Church members on social media say, "God was good and protected the few people in the building and no one was hurt!"
