Posted: Jun 09, 2022 2:21 PMUpdated: Jun 09, 2022 2:21 PM

Ty Loftis

The Inauguration Planning Committee for the Osage Nation has announced that this year’s inauguration event will be held at the Skyline Event Center on Saturday, July 9th. Officials that were elected into office during Monday’s election will take their oath of office during that ceremony.

Archie Mason will serve as the master of ceremonies and Dr. Jean Dennison will be a special guest speaker. Chief Geoffrey Standing Bear, who was re-elected to his third term in office, will give an address to conclude the event.

The event is free and open to the public. Everyone is also invited to a luncheon immediately following the ceremony.