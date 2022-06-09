Posted: Jun 09, 2022 1:59 PMUpdated: Jun 09, 2022 1:59 PM

Ty Loftis

There were an additional 18 COVID-19 related deaths added to the weekly report that the Oklahoma State Department of Health sends out each Thursday. Across Osage County 22 COVID-19 cases were being reported on Monday, that up from ten the week prior. This is why the Board of Osage County Commissioners continue to track this virus on a weekly basis, as District Two Commissioner Steve Talburt explains.

More than 16,000 people across the state have now died after getting COVID-19.