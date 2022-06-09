Posted: Jun 09, 2022 1:12 PMUpdated: Jun 09, 2022 1:12 PM

Ty Loftis

The Bartlesville City Council was able to sign a contract for the coming fiscal year with the Bartlesville Professional Firefighters Association Local 200 on Monday night. Coming to an agreement had been difficult last year and the two parties weren’t able to come to an agreement until after the fiscal year had begun, but City Attorney Jess Kane said things went much smoother this year. He goes over some of the changes made to this year’s contract.

Councilman Paul Stuart was glad to see things get taken care of earlier rather than later as well.

Other minor modifications were made to this year’s agreement.