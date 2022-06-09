Posted: Jun 09, 2022 10:52 AMUpdated: Jun 09, 2022 10:52 AM

Evan Fahrbach

A well-known candidate for the open US Senate seat in Oklahoma has pulled out of a debate scheduled for Thursday night.

US Congressman Markwayne Mullin will not be participating in a Senate debate put on by our news partners at the News On 6.

Mullin cited obligations in Washington DC as the reason why.

According to the News On 6, Thursday's debate will feature four other candidates: former State House Speaker T.W. Shannon, former Environment Protection Agency administrator Scott Pruitt, U.S. Senator Jim Inhofe's former Chief of Staff and Bartlesville-native Luke Holland and State Sen. Nathan Dahm.

The News On 6 says it offered Mullin the opportunity to attend the debate virtually, but he declined.

Mullin also did not attend KWON’s US Senate forum held in Bartlesville in late-May.

The debate begins at 7:00 PM.