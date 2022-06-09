Posted: Jun 09, 2022 10:11 AMUpdated: Jun 09, 2022 10:17 AM

Ty Loftis

A Bartlesville woman has booked into the Washington County Jail where she is being charged on one count of burglary and public intoxication.

On Tuesday evening, officers were dispatched to 511 1/2 Southwest Wyandotte Ave. to a burglary in progress. After placing the defendant, Ashley Highsmith in handcuffs, officers approached the female victim who stated that she heard someone knock on her door. A probable cause affidavit sates that the female victim had assumed it was her friend who owed her some money.

Upon opening the door, Highsmith pushed her to the ground and a struggle ensued. The female victim was able to push Highsmith out the door at which time she ran back down the stairs.

When making contact with Highsmith at the jail, officers noted she was having trouble controlling her body movements and continued to ignore commands due to her high level of intoxication.

Highsmith is in the Washington County Jail on a $50,000 bond on the condition she has no contact with the alleged victim. She is due back in court on Friday, June 24th.