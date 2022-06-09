Posted: Jun 09, 2022 10:10 AMUpdated: Jun 09, 2022 11:36 AM

Tom Davis

You are invited to a fun evening of live art immersion through dance performances, music, and food trucks tonight as the OKM Music Festival Kicks off for its 38th year.

Watch as the Bartlesville Civic Ballet students perform to the works of Irving Berlin, Cole Porter, and George Gershwin! Listen to the sounds of Billy Holiday performed by Sarah Maud Band. Then sit back and enjoy the Tulsa Honors Baroque Orchestra as they perform classics such as “In The Mood”, “Over the Rainbow”, “Singing in the Rain” and more.

Lastly, there will be a screening of the 1935 classic musical film, Top Hat.

Gates open at 6:00 pm

⦁ Under 20: FREE

⦁ Concert Premium: $25

⦁ Includes VIP Seating & bag of popcorn

⦁ Featured Film: Free to All