Posted: Jun 09, 2022 6:28 AMUpdated: Jun 09, 2022 7:10 AM

Tom Davis

Congratulations, to Larry Scroggins of Tulsa for being today's daily winner in our "Dad Deserves It" contest.

Larry wins 2 tickets to Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge and the Great Passion Play in Eureka Springs, AK, and a book of his choice from our KWON Library!

Daily prizes are awarded on the air weekdays through Thursday, June 16, with the Grand Prize to be awarded on Friday, June 17, at 8am.

The Grand Prize includes: A Candy Bouquet from Flowerland; $15 Gift Certificate from La Fiesta; Stainless Steel/Black Hermatite Braclet Values at $125 from McCoy Jewlers; Dinner for Dad and Mom from Sabores Mexican Cuisine; $50 VISA gift Card from Truity Credit Union; Treat Box from Wildflour Cake Boutique; $75 Gift Certificate from Windle's Rock and Jewelry; PLUS --A Two-Night Stay courtesy of Myer Hotels Property at the Comfort Inn at Thousand Hills; Two Tickets to the Grand Jubilee at the Grand Music Hall; Two Tickets to the Clay Cooper Country Express; Two Tickets to the World's Largest Toy Museum at Branson.

Register today at Flowerland, La Fiesta, McCoy jewlers, Sabores Mexican Cuisine, Truity Credit Union, Wildflour Cake Boutiqe and Windle's Rock and Jewelry.