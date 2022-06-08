Posted: Jun 08, 2022 12:42 PMUpdated: Jun 08, 2022 12:42 PM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Community Foundation’s (BCF) scholarship cycle continues to have a significant impact on the lives of students.

Awards totaling $144,800 were made to graduating seniors from six area high schools as well as local students continuing their education at institutions across the country.

Awards were given to students pursing various paths including but not limited to education, engineering, and nursing. The scholarships range anywhere from $300 to $10,000. Recommendations for funding are made by the Foundation’s Scholarship Committee to the Board of Directors.

In a statement, Charlie Cutts, a 2022 Scholarship Recipient, said:

“I am very blessed and thankful to be awarded Foundation scholarships and will do my best to represent Bartlesville Bruins while I’m at OSU.”

The Bartlesville Community Foundation helps students prepare for this cycle through the annual FAFSA Workshop and Scholarship Panel events held in the fall. The FAFSA Workshop is an opportunity for parents and students to work one-on-one with a financial aid professional to complete the FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) together. The Scholarship Panel event brings together a panel of scholarship experts to share their knowledge about application processes, other funding opportunities, and general tips with students.

“As someone who funded their college education through the FAFSA and similar Foundation scholarships, this program hits home,” Laura Jensen, BCF Director of Operations, said. “I know how meaningful these resources can be and it is exciting to help the BCF present these awards.”

Event details for the 2022 FAFSA Workshop and Scholarship Panel will be announced later this summer. Students from any area school are welcome and encouraged to attend one or both events. The next scholarship application cycle will open January 1st, 2023.

Many applications can be found on the Foundation website here.

The Foundation continues to add scholarship offerings for area students. With each new scholarship fund, more award dollars are made available to help students advance their education.

If you are interested in starting a fund to honor a family member, share a career passion, or simply help students fund their education, the Bartlesville Community Foundation is ready to help. You can call BCF at 918.337.2287, e-mail laura@bartlesvillecf.org, or stop by the office at 208 E. 4th St in downtown Bartlesville.