Posted: Jun 08, 2022 10:51 AMUpdated: Jun 08, 2022 10:51 AM

Garrett Giles

The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) engages in a high speed chase with a motorcycle driver.

According to Caney Police Department (CPD) officials, a deputy clocked the motorcycle on radar going over 105 miles per hour eastbound on U.S. 166 on Tuesday afternoon. The driver, later identified as 25-year-old Charles Harris of Parsons, Kansas, allegedly failed to stop when attempts were made by law enforcement to pull him over.

Harris continued east, entering Montgomery County in an attempt to elude officers. The CPD provided two patrol cars and were able to help stop Harris just north of the U.S. 166 and U.S. 75 junction, prior to entering Caney. Harris was arrested without incident.

The 2006 Suzuki Crotch Rocket Motorcycle driven by Harris was towed. Harris was transported by CCSO back to Chautauqua County where he will likely face charges of speeding and attempting to elude an officer.