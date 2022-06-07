Posted: Jun 07, 2022 2:54 PMUpdated: Jun 07, 2022 2:54 PM

Ty Loftis

Bartlesville Mayor Dale Copeland brought forth to the council the consideration to purchase a self-contained breathing apparatus filling station. Copeland said this new station would be located at the east side station and would allow for adequate fire and safety protection on both sides of the river. Copeland adds that this will give faster recovery time when a fire occurs as well. He goes on to explain why the station is a necessity.

The bid came in at just over $56,000 and council members elected to go with that proposal.