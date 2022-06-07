Posted: Jun 07, 2022 10:43 AMUpdated: Jun 07, 2022 10:46 AM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Community Center, also known as The Center for Arts, Events, and Community, is celebrating 40 years.

In early 2021 the Bartlesville Community Center Trust Authority began making plans to celebrate the 40th anniversary of this iconic building which was designed by William Wesley Peters, Chief Architect of Taliesin Associated Architects, The Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation. Smooth curves and rounded lines make a statement that this is a unique building and we can expect creativity within as well as without. With a stunning view of Frank Lloyd Wright’s only skyscraper, the Price Tower, the Center is home to the world’s largest cloisonné mural. The over 25 foot long mural shows a stylized northeastern Oklahoma countryside. Crystalline light fixtures are suspended like icicles from meeting hall ceilings and original paintings and sculptures are on display in many locations.

Since opening, the Center is been a hub for performing arts. From the very first touring performance when Bartlesville saw Hal Holbrook play Mark Twain in his famous one-man show, there has been a diverse list of performances and events at the Bartlesville Community Center. In addition to concerts like the Oak Ridge Boys, Travis Tritt, Randy Travis, Point of Grace, Vicki Lawrence and Carol Channing, the Community Center is home to regular events such as the Broadway in Bartlesville! series. Since 2001, Broadway in Bartlesville! has brought an amazing selection of Broadway-style shows to northeastern Oklahoma. Thousands of people have had the opportunity to view shows that are usually reserved for much large cities. Cats, The Producers, Cirque Dreams, Chicago, Hairspray, Moving Out and Monty Python's Spamalot are just a few of the Broadway hits that have been brought to Bartlesville through this program.

2022 marks the 40th anniversary since the building opened on January 12, 1982. The Center began the celebration of their RUBY Anniversary with a free concert this past March and will continue the festivities for the remainder of the year. The public is invited to join in three free, summer events, and to take a complimentary tour of the building on their own. A tour will showcase just how versatile each room in the building is, and how they may be used for arts, events, and community.

The Lyon Gallery was designed to host art exhibits and displays, while also providing the space for special events such as baby showers, work anniversaries, or birthday parties.

The Community Hall serves as one of the most often utilized rooms within the Center. With its versatility of configurations and equipment arrangements, it provides perfect settings for the most elaborate, to the smallest and most elegant, weddings and receptions; luncheons; dinners; parties; dances; trade shows; family and class reunions; conferences; and seminars. Other meeting and event areas include the Studio Theater, Lyon Gallery, and the balcony. The Studio Theater, which is the same square footage as the stage in the performance hall, is used as a rehearsal hall, but is also used for the same types of events as the Community Hall – but for smaller groups and needs.

One of the most beautiful rental spaces they have is the balcony. It overlooks Unity Square and is available for parties and events of up to 250 people.

The Marie Foster Performing Arts Hall is widely recognized as one of the top concert halls in the country. With 1,700 seats arranged in continental style seating, a one-of-a-kind orchestra shell, and state-of-the-art equipment, patrons are provided the opportunity to experience unequaled, outstanding performances. Non-profit organizations that provide the finest in concerts, ballets and productions include: Bartlesville Symphony Orchestra; Bartlesville Civic Ballet; Bartlesville Choral Society; Children’s Musical Theatre of Bartlesville; and Bartlesville Community Center’s Broadway in Bartlesville! touring series.

The Trust Authority began planning for the RUBY Celebration of the Community Center over a year ago with focus on how to celebrate, refresh, and rebrand. Out of these meetings, an advisory group which held several open meetings was created to discuss a possible name change. As a result, they elected not to change the name, but rather to adopt the nickname “The Center for Arts, Events, and Community”. The name on the building will remain the same, but they are striving to have clear communication for anyone who has never been to the Center or is new to the area. Interestingly, dating back to 1982, when the building first opened, it was often referred to as The Center.

The mission statement adopted by the City of Bartlesville for the Bartlesville Community Center at its inception was “The purpose of the Bartlesville Community Center is to provide cultural and educational facilities and activities which will strengthen the culture and economy of the City of Bartlesville.” That mission continues to be the goal of the Trust Authority and staff of this outstanding public facility. If you haven’t had the privilege of enjoying the finest in performances, events, and rentals, consider taking advantage of the opportunities available at the Center.

The Center gives a special thanks to the citizens of Bartlesville, and the faithful patrons of the Center, for their support for the past forty years. Do not miss the Sizzlin’ Summer Series, free outdoor events, hosted at Unity Square this summer, as they kick off with The Center’s 40th Birthday Celebration on Friday, June 17 at 6:00 p.m. This event will feature the Bartlesville Symphony Orchestra and is underwritten by DSR. You are invited to celebrate with them as they look forward to serving Bartlesville for another 40 years as Bartlesville’s Center for Arts, Events, and Community.